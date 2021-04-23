TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.63. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 642,204 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,819 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.