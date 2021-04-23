Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

