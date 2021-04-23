Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Textron worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

