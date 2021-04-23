Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.18

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 8679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Textron by 28.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

