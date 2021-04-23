The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 393,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AAN opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.50 million. Analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

