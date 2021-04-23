The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after purchasing an additional 722,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $61.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

