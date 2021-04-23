The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $26.21 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

