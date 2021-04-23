The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declares $0.77 Dividend

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BX stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

