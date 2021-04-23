The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Lifted by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 6.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 135,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

