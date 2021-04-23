The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $98.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of BX stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 113,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 100.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,929,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 964,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 1,019,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,017,000 after purchasing an additional 275,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

