The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of BX opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

