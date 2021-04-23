The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $235.95. The stock had a trading volume of 326,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,880,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.03. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

