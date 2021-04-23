The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of SAM traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,255.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,032.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $394.50 and a 52 week high of $1,319.34.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.69.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.