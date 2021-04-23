The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,240.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,197.08.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $23.32 on Friday, reaching $1,269.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,032.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $394.50 and a 12 month high of $1,319.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

