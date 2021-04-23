The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.17

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.17 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 6380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 61.68%.

In other The Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,414. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

