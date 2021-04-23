The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $77.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 364,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

