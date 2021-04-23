The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $70.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

