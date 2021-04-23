The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $93.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.41. 48,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,393,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.53.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

