The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.7% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of KO opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

