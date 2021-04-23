The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,767 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $54.46. 209,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,546,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.