The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.
Shares of NYSE COO opened at $405.28 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $410.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
