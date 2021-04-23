The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $405.28 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $410.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

