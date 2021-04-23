The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $20,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,706,000 after buying an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,837,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,981,000 after buying an additional 136,064 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,959,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.23 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

