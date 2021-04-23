The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 180.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $787.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.00. The First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

