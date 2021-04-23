The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. 161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $799.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

