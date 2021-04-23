The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.04 or 0.00415995 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002130 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

