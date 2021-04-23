The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Position Boosted by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period.

Shares of GUT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 2,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

