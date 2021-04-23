The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.39.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The Gap stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $228,033.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,852,646. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

