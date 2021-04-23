The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $59.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $59.00 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. 3,231,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 130.7% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.4% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

