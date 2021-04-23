The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.05.

GS stock traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.67 and its 200-day moving average is $274.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

