The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.05.
GS stock traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.67 and its 200-day moving average is $274.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
