The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $410.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.
GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $8.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.23. The company had a trading volume of 150,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
