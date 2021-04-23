The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.11 ($14.25).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.