The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €2.70 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.33 ($2.74).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

