The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Up 0.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 225,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,412,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

