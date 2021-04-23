The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

HIG stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,460. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

