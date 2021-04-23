The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.36. 118,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

