The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $162.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

