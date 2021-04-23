The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lowered by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $162.24 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.27.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

