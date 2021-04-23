The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). The Lovesac reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.