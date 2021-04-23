The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of The Marcus worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Marcus by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $640.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

