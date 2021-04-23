The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 56,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $14,493,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

