The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

