The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up about 1.2% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.77. 34,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

