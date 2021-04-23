The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON RNK traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 186.20 ($2.43). 198,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,301. The Rank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £872.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.64.
The Rank Group Company Profile
