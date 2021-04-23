The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON RNK traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 186.20 ($2.43). 198,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,301. The Rank Group has a 52-week low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £872.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.64.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

