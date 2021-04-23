The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.64

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.64 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 201 ($2.63). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 188.80 ($2.47), with a volume of 211,024 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £884.40 million and a P/E ratio of -9.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15.

The Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

