The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 155,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

