The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 213,759 shares.The stock last traded at $36.02 and had previously closed at $37.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,136 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

