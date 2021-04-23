The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

NYSE:TJX opened at $69.17 on Friday. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

