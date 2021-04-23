The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.33

Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.33 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 1790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $681.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 57,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The York Water by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The York Water by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The York Water by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

