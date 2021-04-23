Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Down 4%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 348,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

