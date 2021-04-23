Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $485.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

